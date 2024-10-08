Ovintiv to Pay $5.5M in Civil Penalty Over Clean Air Act Violations

Ovintiv Inc. OVV, a Denver-based oil and gas company, has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. environmental and justice officials over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. The company has been asked to implement remediation measures as part of the settlement agreement and pay a civil penalty for the alleged breaches.

Emissions Linked to OVV’s Production Facilities

Per a statement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), the United States and the state of Utah have jointly sued Ovintiv for not following the federal and state air pollution laws. The company has been accused of failing to control emissions as per state and federal requirements. It has also been convicted of failing to adhere to inspection, monitoring and recordkeeping regulations at 22 of its production facilities within the Uinta Basin. This settlement agreement resolves the civil lawsuit against Ovintiv concerning the violations made at its oil and gas production facilities in the Uinta Basin.

The breach of the Clean Air Act led to the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and greenhouse gases (GHGs). The emission of VOCs is known to cause asthma and increase the likelihood of respiratory illnesses among vulnerable populations. Additionally, the company was held responsible for emitting large amounts of GHGs, including methane, a major contributor to global warming and climate change.

OVV’s Settlement Fine and Remediation Measures

Ovintiv must pay a civil penalty of $5.5 million, as per the settlement agreement. Additionally, it has to take corrective measures to reduce the emission of harmful gases at 139 of its facilities across Utah. These initiatives are expected to cost more than $10 million. The company also has to take extensive measures to ensure regulatory compliance. These include developing a proper design to capture VOC emissions from its oil and gas facilities and direct them to a suitable control device. The captured emissions may later be used in a productive manner.

EPA’s Efforts to Curb Methane Emissions

The EPA mentioned that the compliance measures necessitate the use of infrared cameras to conduct periodic inspections and the installation of storage tank pressure monitors to keep a check on the pressure levels at all of its facilities. The company should also improve its maintenance requirements, per the EPA website. These measures should result in the elimination of more than 2,000 tons of VOC emissions annually. Furthermore, it could reduce methane emissions equivalent to more than 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

With the rise in climate change and its effect on communities across the country, the EPA is actively working toward reducing methane emissions, which are a major contributor to the environmental debacle. The settlement agreement with OVV should aid in reducing methane emissions across its 139 production facilities on Tribal and state lands.

