News & Insights

Stocks

OVHcloud Announces Strong Results and Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OVH Groupe SAS (FR:OVH) has released an update.

OVHcloud has reported strong financial results for FY2024, with revenue reaching €993 million and an improved EBITDA margin. The company is launching a €350 million share buyback offer, allowing shareholders to either continue supporting the company’s growth or cash in on their investments. This move comes as OVHcloud embarks on a new development phase under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Benjamin Revcolevschi.

For further insights into FR:OVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.