OVHcloud Announces Strong Results and Share Buyback

OVHcloud has reported strong financial results for FY2024, with revenue reaching €993 million and an improved EBITDA margin. The company is launching a €350 million share buyback offer, allowing shareholders to either continue supporting the company’s growth or cash in on their investments. This move comes as OVHcloud embarks on a new development phase under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Benjamin Revcolevschi.

