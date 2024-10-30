Ovanti Limited Plans US BNPL Market Entry

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited is gearing up for an ambitious entry into the US Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market by selling its 21% stake in IDSB after a remarkable 57% increase in monthly dividends. This strategic move comes alongside a series of operational updates, including the renewal of key contracts and the introduction of innovative digital services by its subsidiary iSentric. These actions underscore Ovanti’s focus on enhancing growth and profitability in the digital financial services sector.

