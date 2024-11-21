News & Insights

Stocks

OUE REIT Issues S$120M Green Notes Under Debt Programme

November 21, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully issued S$120 million of 3.90% Green Notes due 2031, which are consolidated with their existing series under a S$2 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited played a key role as the global coordinator and green finance adviser for this offering. These Additional Notes are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange, marking a significant step in OUE REIT’s sustainable finance strategy.

For further insights into SG:TS0U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.