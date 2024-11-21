OUE REIT Issues S$120M Green Notes Under Debt Programme

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.
OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully issued S$120 million of 3.90% Green Notes due 2031, which are consolidated with their existing series under a S$2 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited played a key role as the global coordinator and green finance adviser for this offering. These Additional Notes are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange, marking a significant step in OUE REIT’s sustainable finance strategy.
