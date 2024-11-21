OUE REIT Issues S$120M Green Notes Under Debt Programme

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has successfully issued S$120 million of 3.90% Green Notes due 2031, which are consolidated with their existing series under a S$2 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited played a key role as the global coordinator and green finance adviser for this offering. These Additional Notes are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange, marking a significant step in OUE REIT’s sustainable finance strategy.

For further insights into SG:TS0U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.