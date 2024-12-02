News & Insights

Otovo ASA Expands European Energy Portfolio

December 02, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Otovo AS Class A (DE:89K) has released an update.

Otovo ASA’s subsidiary, European Distributed Energy Assets Midco AS, has acquired a customer portfolio in Austria for EUR 4.3 million, enhancing its leasing volumes and financial assets. The transaction, funded through a revolving credit facility, aligns with Otovo’s strategy to consolidate residential energy customer portfolios across Europe. This acquisition supports Otovo’s ongoing portfolio sale, expected to finalize in early 2025.

Trending Articles

