Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, acquiring a total of 117,900 shares between December 2 and December 6, 2024, at an average price of NOK 7.78. This effort is part of a larger program where 3,119,383 shares have already been bought, aligning with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

