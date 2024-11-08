OTE Enhances Stake with Strategic Share Buyback

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) announced the purchase of 393,835 of its own shares as part of its 2024 Buy Back Programme, totaling approximately €6.02 million. This strategic move increases OTE’s held shares to 4,909,137, representing 1.190% of the total outstanding shares. Such buybacks can potentially enhance shareholder value and signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

