News & Insights

Stocks

OSL Group Expands into Japan with Crypto Exchange Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BC Technology Group Limited (HK:0863) has released an update.

OSL Group Limited is making strides in the digital asset market by acquiring a controlling stake in CoinBest K.K., a licensed crypto asset exchange in Japan. This strategic move enhances OSL’s expansion into one of Asia-Pacific’s key markets, promising increased business synergies and a broader range of services. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in OSL’s global growth ambitions.

For further insights into HK:0863 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.