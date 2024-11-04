OSL Group Expands into Japan with Crypto Exchange Acquisition

BC Technology Group Limited (HK:0863) has released an update.

OSL Group Limited is making strides in the digital asset market by acquiring a controlling stake in CoinBest K.K., a licensed crypto asset exchange in Japan. This strategic move enhances OSL’s expansion into one of Asia-Pacific’s key markets, promising increased business synergies and a broader range of services. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in OSL’s global growth ambitions.

