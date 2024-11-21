News & Insights

Stocks

OSL Group Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Changes

November 21, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BC Technology Group Limited (HK:0863) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OSL Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Wu Chun Pong as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2024. He will be succeeded by Mr. Wong Kwun Man, the current Chief Investment Officer, who brings over sixteen years of experience in capital markets and strategic investment. Mr. Wong’s appointment is anticipated with enthusiasm by the board, signaling a strategic shift within the company.

For further insights into HK:0863 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.