OSL Group Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Changes

OSL Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Wu Chun Pong as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2024. He will be succeeded by Mr. Wong Kwun Man, the current Chief Investment Officer, who brings over sixteen years of experience in capital markets and strategic investment. Mr. Wong’s appointment is anticipated with enthusiasm by the board, signaling a strategic shift within the company.

