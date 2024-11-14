News & Insights

Osisko Metals Announces Resource Boost at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Osisko Metals reports a substantial increase in the mineral resources at its Gaspé Copper Project, marking a 53% rise in indicated copper-equivalent content and a substantial boost in inferred resources. This development positions Gaspé Copper as the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposit in Eastern North America, with plans for further resource expansion through extensive drilling in 2025.

