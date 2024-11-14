Osisko Metals Announces Resource Boost at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Osisko Metals reports a substantial increase in the mineral resources at its Gaspé Copper Project, marking a 53% rise in indicated copper-equivalent content and a substantial boost in inferred resources. This development positions Gaspé Copper as the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposit in Eastern North America, with plans for further resource expansion through extensive drilling in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.