Osisko Gold provides asset updates

Osisko Gold (OR) Royalties is providing some select asset updates, stating: “Mantos Blancos, operated by Capstone Copper Corp.,: On October 31st, 2024, Capstone Copper Corp. provided an update on its Mantos Blancos mine located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. In July 2024, a successful two-week planned shutdown was completed which included the installation of a new holding tank and additional pumps in the tailings area. These investments addressed the deficiencies identified that were preventing the sustained achievement of the 20,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) throughput capacity from the plant’s sulphide concentrator. Following the plant ramp-up period in August, Capstone reported that ore throughput averaged 18,062 tpd through to the end of the third quarter of 2024, with plant throughput meeting or exceeding the nameplate capacity of 20,000 tpd over 23 separate operating days (as at September 30th, 2024). Capstone subsequently reported that the average daily throughput at Mantos Blancos for October 2024 was 18,481 tpd and that from November 1st to November 16th, 2024, plant throughput averaged over and above 20,000 tpd. The overall variability of the milling process has been significantly reduced and consistently higher throughput is expected throughout the fourth quarter of 2024, and beyond. Island Gold District (operated by Alamos Gold): On September 12th, 2024, Alamos Gold Inc. (“Alamos”) provided updated three-year production and operating guidance incorporating the recently completed acquisition of the Magino mine and mill (“Magino”), now part of Alamos’ Island Gold District. Alamos is spending US$40 million to expand the newly acquired Magino mill to 12,400 tpd by 2026. This will accommodate ore from both Magino and the increased production from the Island Gold Mine (“Island Gold”) following the completion of the Island Gold Phase 3+ Expansion in the first half of 2026. The Phase 3+ Expansion includes a new shaft which is expected to increase underground production from Island Gold to at least 2,400 tpd. On November 4th, 2024, Alamos announced that it expects to conclude an Island Gold District LOM plan by mid-2025, followed by an Island Gold District Expansion Study by the fourth quarter of 2025. Alamos is also now considering a further expansion of the Island Gold District in the future that would potentially increase production from the underground operation, over and above the Phase 3+ Expansion already underway. According to Alamos, a further expansion of the Magino mill to 15,000 to 20,000 tpd will be evaluated, including possibly increasing underground throughput sourced from Island Gold beyond the currently planned 2,400 tpd. Eleonore Mine (operated by Newmont Corp.): On November 25th, 2024, Newmont Corp. (“Newmont”) announced that it has agreed to sell its Eleonore operation in Northern Quebec, Canada, to Dhilmar Ltd (“Dhilmar”) for US$795 million in cash consideration. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions being satisfied. Dhilmar is a newly incorporated, UK-based private mining company. The company is led by its CEO and Managing Director, Alexander Ramlie, and supported by board members with decades of mining experience across a range of commodities and with both surface and underground operations. Mr. Ramlie and his team worked closely with Newmont in 2016 to acquire the Batu Hijau copper-gold mine in Indonesia on behalf of PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk. Seabee Mine (operated by SSR Mining Inc.): On November 6th, 2024, SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR Mining”) announced that gold production from Seabee was 10,252 ounces in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the temporary suspension of operations at Seabee due to forest fires. Following the temporary suspension, employees were cleared to return to the site on September 23rd, 2024 to begin repairs to ancillary equipment damaged by the fires, including power poles, piping, and exploration equipment. Operations at Seabee were fully reinstated on October 11, 2024. As a result, full-year 2024 production guidance for Seabee is now 65,000 to 70,000 ounces of gold (previously 75,000 to 85,000 ounces of gold).”

