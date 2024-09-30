Osisko Gold To Acquire 1.8% Gross Revenue Royalty On Dalgaranga Gold Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR, OR.TO) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 1.8% gross revenue royalty on the Dalgaranga Gold project operated by Spartan Resources Limited in Western Australia. Also, Osisko shall also acquire a 1.35% GRR on additional regional exploration licenses in proximity to Dalgaranga. The considerations to be paid by Osisko to the seller, Tembo Capital Mining Fund III, for the Dalgaranga Royalty and the Exploration Royalty, respectively, total $44 million and $6 million.

Spartan's Dalgaranga licenses cover an area of approximately 509 square kilometers in the prospective Murchison Gold District of Western Australia.

