News & Insights

BioTech
OSIS

OSI Systems Receives Order For Critical Electronic Sub-assemblies - Quick Facts

November 20, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems (OSIS) announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately $11 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for a leading-edge healthcare original equipment manufacturer.

OSI Systems' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, said: "We are pleased with this award from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers."

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.