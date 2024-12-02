Oshkosh Names Matthew Field as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Oshkosh ( (OSK) ).

Oshkosh Corporation announced the appointment of Matthew Field as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 16, 2024. Field, who previously held senior financial roles at Joby Aviation and Ford Motor Company, brings extensive experience in the automotive and aviation sectors. He will receive a competitive compensation package, including a base salary, incentives, and equity awards, along with a sign-on bonus and restricted stock units, as he transitions from his previous role.

