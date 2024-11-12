Osai Secures Major Order for Innovative Car Door System

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.
Osai Automation System S.p.A has secured a €6.6 million order to develop a unique automatic solution for electronic actuation of car doors, collaborating with a leading multinational. This innovative project involves integrating advanced technologies to replace traditional mechanical systems, enhancing the driver’s access experience. Osai continues to position itself as a leader in automation solutions for high-tech sectors.
