Osai Secures Major Order for Innovative Car Door System

Osai Automation System S.p.A has secured a €6.6 million order to develop a unique automatic solution for electronic actuation of car doors, collaborating with a leading multinational. This innovative project involves integrating advanced technologies to replace traditional mechanical systems, enhancing the driver’s access experience. Osai continues to position itself as a leader in automation solutions for high-tech sectors.

