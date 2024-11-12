News & Insights

Stocks

Osai Secures Major Order for Innovative Car Door System

November 12, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OSAI Automation System SpA (IT:OSA) has released an update.

Osai Automation System S.p.A has secured a €6.6 million order to develop a unique automatic solution for electronic actuation of car doors, collaborating with a leading multinational. This innovative project involves integrating advanced technologies to replace traditional mechanical systems, enhancing the driver’s access experience. Osai continues to position itself as a leader in automation solutions for high-tech sectors.

For further insights into IT:OSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.