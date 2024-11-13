News & Insights

Oruka Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.46), consensus (40c)

November 13, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

“We had a highly eventful third quarter which included going public, closing on over $475 million in proceeds across two transactions and continuing to progress our very promising co-lead programs,” said Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Oruka. “We are excited to soon transition to a clinical stage company and show the potential of our programs to raise the bar on what is possible in psoriatic disease.”

