OrthoPediatrics expands specialty bracing portfolio with two new products

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) announced that the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division is expanding its product offering with the launch of two new products including the OPSB Sensor System and MOVE-D. The OPSB Sensor System represents the first sensor solution in OrthoPediatrics’ portfolio and an important step forward in the broader strategy around brace monitoring through the use of advanced sensor technology. For over 10 years, OrthoPediatrics’ wholly owned subsidiary, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics has been at the forefront of utilizing thermal sensors in scoliosis braces based on published reports showing the direct correlation between brace wear time and success and improved wear time when a sensor is utilized in a brace. This game-changing Bluetooth connecting sensor automatically uploads data to an interactive App that awards stars and trophies for reaching wear time goals. The data is stored in a password protected cloud-based platform, allowing for remote monitoring by healthcare providers with downloadable reports.

