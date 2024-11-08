Orthofix Restructures Financing with New Loan Agreement

An announcement from Orthofix ( (OFIX) ) is now available.

Orthofix Medical Inc. has entered a new Loan and Security Agreement with Oxford Finance LLC, effectively replacing its previous financing arrangement with Blue Torch Finance, LLC. This strategic financial move could impact the company’s capital structure and future growth opportunities, making it a significant point of interest for those tracking market trends and investment potentials.

