Orthocell Ltd Announces AGM Supplementary Notice

November 07, 2024 — 12:20 am EST

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has released a supplementary notice for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, detailing additional resolutions and providing a replacement proxy form for shareholders. The company, known for its innovative regenerative medicine products such as Striate+™ and Remplir™, continues to expand its market presence with recent approvals and distribution deals. Investors may find the meeting significant for understanding Orthocell’s strategic moves and future developments in the regenerative medicine sector.

