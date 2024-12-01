Orthocell Advances Toward U.S. Market with Remplir

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Orthocell Ltd has successfully completed a pivotal FDA study for its nerve repair product, Remplir, demonstrating its safety and effectiveness in peripheral nerve surgery. The study’s positive outcomes position the company to enter the lucrative U.S. market, anticipated to be worth over $1.6 billion annually, with FDA clearance expected in early 2025. With strong clinical results and a robust financial standing, Orthocell is poised to redefine the nerve repair market.
For further insights into AU:OCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.