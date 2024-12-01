News & Insights

Orthocell Advances Toward U.S. Market with Remplir

December 01, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has successfully completed a pivotal FDA study for its nerve repair product, Remplir, demonstrating its safety and effectiveness in peripheral nerve surgery. The study’s positive outcomes position the company to enter the lucrative U.S. market, anticipated to be worth over $1.6 billion annually, with FDA clearance expected in early 2025. With strong clinical results and a robust financial standing, Orthocell is poised to redefine the nerve repair market.

