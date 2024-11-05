News & Insights

Stocks

Orsted Reports Solid Financial Growth Amid Renewable Expansion

November 05, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orsted ( (DOGEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orsted presented to its investors.

Orsted, a leading renewable energy company in the offshore wind sector, is making significant strides in expanding its renewable energy portfolio and transitioning away from fossil fuels. The company is known for its ambitious goals in increasing offshore wind capacity and reducing carbon emissions.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2024, Orsted highlighted a solid financial performance with an operating profit (EBITDA) of DKK 23.6 billion, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company achieved this despite facing challenges in its US offshore projects and impairments related to certain projects.

Key financial metrics showed positive growth, with EBITDA excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees increasing by 12% to DKK 17.2 billion. Notable achievements included the commercial operation of new renewable assets and securing significant capacity awards at auctions in the UK. However, impairments of DKK 3.4 billion and challenges in the US offshore portfolio were also reported.

Looking forward, Orsted has narrowed its full-year EBITDA guidance to DKK 24-26 billion, while adjusting its gross investments guidance due to timing effects across its project portfolio. The company remains committed to its long-term goals of expanding renewable capacity and achieving a high renewable energy share in its portfolio.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOGEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.