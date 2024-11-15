News & Insights

Orsero S.p.A. Prepares for December Shareholders' Meeting

Orsero SpA (IT:ORS) has released an update.

Orsero S.p.A., a leading company in Mediterranean Europe’s fresh fruit and vegetable market, has announced the availability of documentation for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on 19 December 2024. This Italian company, known for its vertical integration model, operates in several European and Latin American countries and is listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment.

