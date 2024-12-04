News & Insights

Oroco Resource Advances Santo Tomas Project Efforts

December 04, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Oroco Resource (TSE:OCO) has released an update.

Oroco Resource Corp. is actively advancing its Santo Tomas Project, emphasizing legal clarity and regulatory compliance in Mexico while preparing for Phase 2 technical work. The company is also focusing on community engagement and strategic financing to enhance its project’s economic viability and shareholder value.

