ORIX JREIT Unit Acquisition by ORIX Real Estate

ORIX JREIT Inc. announced that ORIX Real Estate Corporation plans to acquire up to 27,600 investment units of ORIX JREIT through market purchases, aiming to enhance alignment and increase the value of its investment units. This move is intended to strengthen the sponsor support and expand asset management business, reflecting a strategic commitment to long-term growth.

