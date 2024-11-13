News & Insights

Oriole Resources Executives Increase Shareholdings Amid Exploration Focus

November 13, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Oriole Resources PLC (GB:ORR) has released an update.

Oriole Resources PLC has announced significant insider share purchases, with Non-Executive Chair Eileen Carr acquiring 13.5 million shares and CEO Martin Rosser buying over 2.6 million shares, both at 0.30 pence each. These transactions reflect a growing confidence in the company’s prospects as it continues its exploration activities in West and Central Africa. The acquisitions represent a strategic move to strengthen their positions within the company, aligning their interests with those of shareholders.

