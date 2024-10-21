Orgenesis commences trading on OTCQX Best Market

Orgenesis (ORGS) announced that its common stock will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol “ORGS” following its delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market. The delisting resulted from the Company’s failure to meet the required stockholders’ equity threshold. Orgenesis plans to attempt to resolve the deficiency and reapply for a Nasdaq listing as soon as practical.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ORGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.