Orezone Gold Prepares for Q3 Results Announcement

Orezone Gold (TSE:ORE) has released an update.

Orezone Gold Corporation is set to announce its third-quarter results for 2024 on November 5, with a conference call scheduled for November 6 to discuss the details. The company continues to focus on expanding its Bomboré Gold Mine operations in Burkina Faso, emphasizing increased gold production through its hard rock mineral reserves.

For further insights into TSE:ORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.