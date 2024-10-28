News & Insights

Orezone Gold Prepares for Q3 Results Announcement

Orezone Gold (TSE:ORE) has released an update.

Orezone Gold Corporation is set to announce its third-quarter results for 2024 on November 5, with a conference call scheduled for November 6 to discuss the details. The company continues to focus on expanding its Bomboré Gold Mine operations in Burkina Faso, emphasizing increased gold production through its hard rock mineral reserves.

