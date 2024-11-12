News & Insights

Orex Minerals Completes $1.2 Million Warrant Program

November 12, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Orex Minerals (TSE:REX) has released an update.

Orex Minerals has successfully completed its warrant exercise incentive program, raising approximately $1.2 million by issuing over 6.3 million common shares. The funds will be used for general working capital, while the newly issued incentive warrants provide additional opportunities for future investment.

