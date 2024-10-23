O’Reilly Automotive reports Q3 EPS $11.41, consensus $11.55

Reports Q3 revenue $4.36B, consensus $4.43B. Reports Q3 comparable store sales up 1.5%. Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “Our comparable store sales increased 1.5% in the third quarter, as we faced broad-based consumer pressures and a soft demand environment on both the professional and DIY sides of our business. While our third quarter results were below our expectations, we are pleased with our Team’s unwavering dedication to our customers and their ability to still deliver positive comparable store sales results in tough conditions, on top of the robust 8.7% and 7.6% increases we generated in the third quarter the last two years. We are also pleased to have generated another strong quarter of sales growth in our professional business, where we continue to gain market share. We remain very confident in the strength of the long-term, core drivers of demand in our industry, as well as our Team’s ability to outpace the market. I would like to express my appreciation to our over 92,000 Team Members for their unrelenting hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading service to our customers.”

