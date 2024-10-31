Ordissimo SA Sees Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Ordissimo SA (FR:ALORD) has released an update.

Ordissimo SA has reported a 17% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, driven by strong sales of Pix-Star products in the U.S. market, despite challenges in Europe. The company’s net loss has significantly decreased, and they are strategically enhancing their product offerings with the upcoming launch of a new 17-inch photo frame. However, the European market remains tough due to regulatory and market conditions impacting their Silver technologies segment.

