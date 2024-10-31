News & Insights

Stocks

Ordissimo SA Sees Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ordissimo SA (FR:ALORD) has released an update.

Ordissimo SA has reported a 17% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, driven by strong sales of Pix-Star products in the U.S. market, despite challenges in Europe. The company’s net loss has significantly decreased, and they are strategically enhancing their product offerings with the upcoming launch of a new 17-inch photo frame. However, the European market remains tough due to regulatory and market conditions impacting their Silver technologies segment.

For further insights into FR:ALORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.