Orcadian Energy Expands with HALO Acquisition

Orcadian Energy PLC has acquired HALO Offshore UK Ltd, expanding its presence in the Southern North Sea where HALO previously held several licences. This strategic move aligns with Orcadian’s focus on low-emission oil and gas development, as they continue to leverage innovative techniques like polymer flooding and wind power for sustainable energy solutions. With interests in multiple promising licences, Orcadian is poised for growth in the energy sector.

