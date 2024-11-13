News & Insights

Orbit Garant Drilling Achieves Strong Q1 Earnings

November 13, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orbit Garant Drill (TSE:OGD) has released an update.

Orbit Garant Drilling reports its highest quarterly net earnings in four years, with a 9.3% increase in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s strong performance is driven by increased drilling activity in Canada and internationally, particularly in Chile and Guyana, alongside improved margins.

