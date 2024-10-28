News & Insights

Ora Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Findings at Crown Prince

October 28, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from its recent infill drilling at the Crown Prince project, revealing exceptionally high-grade gold intersections. The new findings are expected to enhance the mineral resource and improve the economic prospects of the project, with production commencement targeted for mid-2025. These results suggest a potential uplift in the average gold grade, reinforcing the project’s high-quality nature.

