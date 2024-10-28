Ora Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Findings at Crown Prince

Ora Gold Ltd. (AU:OAU) has released an update.

Ora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from its recent infill drilling at the Crown Prince project, revealing exceptionally high-grade gold intersections. The new findings are expected to enhance the mineral resource and improve the economic prospects of the project, with production commencement targeted for mid-2025. These results suggest a potential uplift in the average gold grade, reinforcing the project’s high-quality nature.

For further insights into AU:OAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.