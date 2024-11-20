News & Insights

Ora Banda Mining’s Bold Growth Strategy Unveiled

November 20, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Ora Banda Mining (AU:OBM) has released an update.

Ora Banda Mining is on a transformative path, bolstered by record gold prices and strategic developments like the Riverina and Sand King underground mines. The company aims to boost its annual gold production to 150,000 ounces by 2026, backed by a significant investment in growth capital. This ambitious strategy has led to increased market recognition and share price growth, positioning Ora Banda as a potential mid-tier gold miner.

