Optiscan Imaging Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances

Optiscan Imaging Ltd reported its highest quarterly cash receipts in a year, signaling growth and strategic progress. The company expanded its market presence with a significant sale in China and a new partnership with the University of Minnesota for the veterinary market. Progress in product development and clinical studies, including a breast cancer study and a telepathology platform, highlights Optiscan’s commitment to innovation and market expansion.

