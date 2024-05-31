Optimi Health Secures $1.5M in Final Financing Round

Optimi Health (TSE:OPTI) has released an update.

Optimi Health Corp., a leader in psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturing, has successfully completed a $1.5 million financing round through three tranches, with the funds slated to support the company’s efforts to obtain a Drug Establishment License, propel commercialization, and provide general working capital. Investors in the non-brokered private placement received units priced at CAD$0.30, comprising one common share and a half warrant, which allows the purchase of additional shares at CAD$0.40 within two years, subject to certain conditions. The recently raised capital underscores Optimi’s ongoing commitment to being a premier supplier of controlled substances like psilocybin and MDMA.

