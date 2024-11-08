OppFi Inc. Announces Record Earnings and Revenue Growth

Oppfi Inc ( (OPFI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oppfi Inc presented to its investors.
OppFi Inc., a tech-enabled specialty finance platform, extends credit access to everyday Americans through partnerships with community banks. In its latest financial results, OppFi reported a record-breaking third quarter with notable increases in revenue and net income, alongside a raised earnings outlook for the full year. The company achieved a 106.4% increase in net income to $32.1 million and a 2.6% increase in total revenue to $136.6 million, both company records. Additionally, OppFi raised its adjusted EPS guidance for 2024, demonstrating confidence in its financial trajectory. Looking ahead, OppFi’s management remains optimistic about ending the year strong, with a focus on efficient marketing and disciplined expense management.
