OppFi Inc. Announces Record Earnings and Revenue Growth

Oppfi Inc ( (OPFI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oppfi Inc presented to its investors.

OppFi Inc., a tech-enabled specialty finance platform, extends credit access to everyday Americans through partnerships with community banks. In its latest financial results, OppFi reported a record-breaking third quarter with notable increases in revenue and net income, alongside a raised earnings outlook for the full year. The company achieved a 106.4% increase in net income to $32.1 million and a 2.6% increase in total revenue to $136.6 million, both company records. Additionally, OppFi raised its adjusted EPS guidance for 2024, demonstrating confidence in its financial trajectory. Looking ahead, OppFi’s management remains optimistic about ending the year strong, with a focus on efficient marketing and disciplined expense management.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.