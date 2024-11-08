News & Insights

Stocks
OPFI

OppFi Inc. Announces Record Earnings and Revenue Growth

November 08, 2024 — 12:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oppfi Inc ( (OPFI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oppfi Inc presented to its investors.

OppFi Inc., a tech-enabled specialty finance platform, extends credit access to everyday Americans through partnerships with community banks. In its latest financial results, OppFi reported a record-breaking third quarter with notable increases in revenue and net income, alongside a raised earnings outlook for the full year. The company achieved a 106.4% increase in net income to $32.1 million and a 2.6% increase in total revenue to $136.6 million, both company records. Additionally, OppFi raised its adjusted EPS guidance for 2024, demonstrating confidence in its financial trajectory. Looking ahead, OppFi’s management remains optimistic about ending the year strong, with a focus on efficient marketing and disciplined expense management.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.