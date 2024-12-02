News & Insights

Oppenheimer views AWS partnership news ‘bullishly’ for Marvell

December 02, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Commenting on Marvell’s (MRVL) new strategic partnership with AWS (AMZN), Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer notes that the former is expanding its relationship with AWS through a 5-year deal to supply DC custom AI compute ASICs and connectivity solutions. In conjunction, AWS was granted a warrant to acquire 4.2M shares of MRVL for $87.77 share, expiring Dec 2, 2031. The firm views the news bullishly for Marvell as it helps alleviate persistent speculation of the company’s share loss to Alchip and/or others. Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Marvell.

