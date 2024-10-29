Opera Surpasses Q3 Expectations, Boosts Full-Year Outlook

Opera (OPRA) has released an update.

Opera Limited has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, surpassing revenue expectations with a 20% increase year-over-year to $123.2 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also exceeded guidance, achieving a 25% margin, and it has raised both its revenue and EBITDA full-year outlook. Key drivers behind this growth include the successful launch of the Opera One R2 browser and significant advancements in advertising revenue.

