OpenText price target lowered to $34 from $36 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on OpenText (OTEX) to $34 from $36 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the “mixed” Q1 report. The firm sees the shares down over the near term following Q1 sales and Q2 guidance below consensus expectations. The company is investing across the organization to drive a reacceleration, but investors will need proof points of improved sales execution before becoming more interested in the name, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OTEX:
- OpenText downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
- OpenText Corporation Reports Strong Cloud Growth Amid Revenue Decline
- OpenText reports Q1 adjusted EPS 93c, consensus 80c
- OTEX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- OpenText announces strategic partnership with Cork
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.