OpenAI looks to remove ‘AGI’ clause with Microsoft, FT reports

OpenAI is in talks to remove a provision that shuts Microsoft (MSFT) out of its most advanced models when the start-up achieves “artificial general intelligence,” as it seeks to unlock billions of dollars of future investment, The Financial Times’ Cristina Criddle and George Hammond report. Currently, when OpenAI creates AI, Microsoft’s access to the technology would be void, but the start-up is considering enabling Microsoft to continue investing in and accessing all OpenAI technology after AGI is achieved, according to multiple people with knowledge of the discussions. A final decision has not been made and options are being discussed by the board, the people say.

