News & Insights

Stocks

OpenAI looks to remove ‘AGI’ clause with Microsoft, FT reports

December 06, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

OpenAI is in talks to remove a provision that shuts Microsoft (MSFT) out of its most advanced models when the start-up achieves “artificial general intelligence,” as it seeks to unlock billions of dollars of future investment, The Financial Times’ Cristina Criddle and George Hammond report. Currently, when OpenAI creates AI, Microsoft’s access to the technology would be void, but the start-up is considering enabling Microsoft to continue investing in and accessing all OpenAI technology after AGI is achieved, according to multiple people with knowledge of the discussions. A final decision has not been made and options are being discussed by the board, the people say.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.