OpenAI adds new search features to ChatGPT, Bloomberg reports

OpenAI is adding a new set of search features to ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Search, that will let users search for information much as they would on the web and get responses with in-line attribution to news publishers and other data sources, Shirin Ghaffary of Bloomberg reports. The new search capabilities will go live beginning with paid ChatGPT Plus and Team users on Thursday for mobile and web, adds Bloomberg. Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) are down 1% to $174.34 following the report.

