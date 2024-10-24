News & Insights

Opawica Explores New Gold Targets in Abitibi Belt

Opawica Explorations (TSE:OPW) has released an update.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is advancing its exploration efforts by applying for drill permits on its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt, targeting 25 potential gold-rich zones. This strategic move aims to leverage detailed geological data and historical mining insights to unlock new value in one of the world’s most prolific gold regions.

