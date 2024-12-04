Onward Holdings Sees Strong Sales Boost in November

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8016) has released an update.

Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant boost in net sales for November 2024, with existing stores seeing a 107.9% increase compared to the previous year, and all stores, including newly consolidated WEGO, achieving a 128.6% rise. The company benefited from strong sales of lightweight clothing early in the month and a surge in demand for winter apparel as temperatures dropped. Additionally, Onward Personal Style and WEGO’s expansions and marketing strategies contributed to the impressive sales figures.

