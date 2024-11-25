Ontex Group Launches Share Buyback Program

Ontex Group N.V. (GB:0QVQ) has released an update.

Ontex Group NV has announced a share buyback program to acquire up to 1.5 million shares, representing 1.8% of its issued shares, to support its long-term bonus plans. The program will run from December 2024 to June 2025, with transactions based on market conditions and an independent intermediary’s discretion. Upon completion, Ontex will hold 2.7 million own shares, accounting for 3.2% of its issued shares.

