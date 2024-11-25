News & Insights

Stocks

Ontex Group Launches Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ontex Group N.V. (GB:0QVQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ontex Group NV has announced a share buyback program to acquire up to 1.5 million shares, representing 1.8% of its issued shares, to support its long-term bonus plans. The program will run from December 2024 to June 2025, with transactions based on market conditions and an independent intermediary’s discretion. Upon completion, Ontex will hold 2.7 million own shares, accounting for 3.2% of its issued shares.

For further insights into GB:0QVQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.