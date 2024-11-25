News & Insights

ONGold Expands with Key Manitoba Acquisitions

November 25, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Ongold Resources Ltd (TSE:ONAU) has released an update.

ONGold Resources Ltd. is set to enhance its exploration efforts by acquiring the Monument Bay and Domain Projects in Manitoba from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. This acquisition bolsters ONGold’s position in the Stull Lake Greenstone belt, with Agnico Eagle obtaining a 15% stake in ONGold. The transactions align with ONGold’s strategy to become a leading junior explorer in Northern Canada.

