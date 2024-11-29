News & Insights

Stocks

Onewo Inc. Expands Portfolio with New Equity Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Onewo, Inc. Class H (HK:2602) has released an update.

Onewo Inc. has entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement with Shanghai Vanke Investment to acquire a 45% equity interest in Shanghai Xiangda for an initial consideration of RMB712.044 million. This strategic move, announced on November 29, 2024, highlights Onewo’s commitment to expanding its investment portfolio, although Shanghai Xiangda will not be consolidated into the company’s financial statements. Investors may find this transaction intriguing as it reflects Onewo’s strategic financial maneuvers in the competitive Chinese market.

