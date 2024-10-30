OneSpan reports Q3 EPS 21c, consensus 19c

Reports Q3 revenue $56.2M, consensus $54.7M. Reports Q3: ARR increased 9% year-over-year to $163.9M; Subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $33.6 million; Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%. “We reported another strong quarter of subscription growth, profitability and cash generation driven by our team’s hard work and operational focus,” stated OneSpan (OSPN) CEO, Victor Limongelli. “The OneSpan team has done a tremendous job in delivering value to our customers while increasing our profitability. We are now much better positioned to drive efficient revenue growth over the long-term.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OSPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.