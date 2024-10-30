News & Insights

OneSpan reports Q3 EPS 21c, consensus 19c

October 30, 2024 — 04:19 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $56.2M, consensus $54.7M. Reports Q3: ARR increased 9% year-over-year to $163.9M; Subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $33.6 million; Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 106%. “We reported another strong quarter of subscription growth, profitability and cash generation driven by our team’s hard work and operational focus,” stated OneSpan (OSPN) CEO, Victor Limongelli. “The OneSpan team has done a tremendous job in delivering value to our customers while increasing our profitability. We are now much better positioned to drive efficient revenue growth over the long-term.”

