Ondine Biomedical Secures C$16.2 Million for US Trials

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian life sciences company, has successfully raised C$16.2 million through an upsized funding round to support its Phase 3 clinical trial in the USA. The financing was conducted through a placing and subscription of new shares, attracting significant interest from existing and new institutional investors. The company’s shares are set to commence trading on AIM on 11 November 2024, reflecting a strong backing from its shareholders.

