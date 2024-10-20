OncoSil Medical Gains UKCA Certification for Cancer Device

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Limited has secured UKCA renewal certificates for its pancreatic cancer treatment device, OncoSil™, without any post-market restrictions, enhancing its operational efficiency in the UK. This regulatory milestone underscores the device’s safety and promises to streamline regulatory processes and reduce costs. The company anticipates further growth as it expects upcoming MDR approval, potentially broadening its market presence across Europe.

